Short Interest in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) Declines By 6.6%

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,444,325 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 54,034,365 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,263,821 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,960,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350,601 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,754,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,886,000 after acquiring an additional 439,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,131,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,649 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,249,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,563,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGB opened at $4.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8,133.98, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0093 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Short Interest in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) Declines By 6.6%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/gerdau-sa-ggb-short-interest-update-updated.html.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA (Gerdau) is a manufacturer of long steel in the North and South America. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.