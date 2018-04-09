Geron Co. (GERN) Receives $5.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GERN. BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

GERN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,373,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,195,062. The stock has a market cap of $559.08, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.29. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $6.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 2,621.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Geron will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Geron by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Geron by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 86,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Geron Co. (GERN) Receives $5.50 Average Price Target from Analysts” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/geron-co-gern-receives-5-50-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

About Geron

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a biopharmaceutical company, which supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies by Janssen Biotech, Inc (Janssen). The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutic products for oncology. Using its nucleic acid chemistry, Geron designed Imetelstat to be an oligonucleotide that binds with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity.

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.