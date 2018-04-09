Gerresheimer (GXI) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €65.00 ($80.25) target price by Goldman Sachs in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €67.00 ($82.72) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase set a €87.70 ($108.27) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.42 ($84.47).

Shares of GXI opened at €66.75 ($82.41) on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €59.97 ($74.04) and a 1-year high of €78.25 ($96.60).

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

