Brave Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 6,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.35 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

In related news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $401,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,282.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $2,370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,934 shares of company stock worth $33,847,101. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $95,715.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

