TrueNorth Inc. Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

TrueNorth Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. TrueNorth Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,376,112.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $401,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,767 shares of company stock worth $34,281,485 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,383,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,466,032. The company has a market capitalization of $95,715.63, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

