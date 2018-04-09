Associated Banc Corp Has $3.71 Million Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,708 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,841,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,571,355,000 after buying an additional 2,148,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,037,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,581,000 after purchasing an additional 258,005 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 19,159,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,604,000 after purchasing an additional 464,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,430,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,162,949,000 after acquiring an additional 116,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,217,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $2,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,376,112.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,934 shares of company stock valued at $33,847,101. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $73.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95,715.63, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.35 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

