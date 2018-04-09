Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells $646,052.95 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,190.01, for a total value of $646,052.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gillian Tans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Gillian Tans sold 123 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,850.86, for a total value of $227,655.78.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,930.71, for a total value of $235,546.62.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $15.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,048.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,739. The company has a market capitalization of $98,190.51, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,630.56 and a 12 month high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.12 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 18.46%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. BidaskClub lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo upped their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.67 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Booking to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,092.89.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

