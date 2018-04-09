Gladius Token (GLA) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Gladius Token (CURRENCY:GLA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Gladius Token has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Gladius Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $4,487.00 worth of Gladius Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gladius Token token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00004691 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00753813 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00174938 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037819 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00053055 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Gladius Token Profile

Gladius Token’s launch date was October 29th, 2017. Gladius Token’s official Twitter account is @gladiusio. The official website for Gladius Token is gladius.io. The official message board for Gladius Token is medium.com/@gladiusio.

Buying and Selling Gladius Token

Gladius Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Gladius Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gladius Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gladius Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladius Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladius Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.