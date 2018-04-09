Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.16.

In other news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 11,400 shares of Gladstone Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $103,056.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 405,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,873.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $124,164 over the last ninety days. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 482.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 212,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 176,188 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 172,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 134,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,672 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 465.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,305 shares in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.63. 104,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,809. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $229.83, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.11. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $10.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

