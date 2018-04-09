Glaukos (GKOS) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GKOS. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $48.00 price objective on Glaukos and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1,090.17, a P/E ratio of 209.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. Glaukos had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 836,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $26,784,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Silverstein sold 464,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $15,001,385.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Glaukos by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Glaukos by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures for the treatment of glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device. The iStent is a micro-bypass stent inserted through the small corneal incision made during cataract surgery and placed into Schlemm’s canal, a circular channel in the eye that collects aqueous humor and delivers it back into the bloodstream.

