GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal”

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($19.79) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,300 ($18.37). Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 1,775 ($25.09) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($24.88) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS set a GBX 1,550 ($21.91) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($27.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($24.88) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,548.64 ($21.89).

Shares of GSK traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,421.40 ($20.09). 5,493,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($17.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($24.37).

In other news, insider Victoria Whyte sold 5,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,295 ($18.30), for a total transaction of £67,327.05 ($95,161.91). Also, insider Patrick Vallance sold 14,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($18.63), for a total transaction of £184,809.96 ($261,215.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 591 shares of company stock valued at $756,678 and have sold 23,765 shares valued at $31,152,709.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

