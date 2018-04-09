Glencore International PLC, St. Helier (GLNCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Glencore International PLC, St. Helier (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore International PLC, St. Helier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore International PLC, St. Helier in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glencore International PLC, St. Helier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore International PLC, St. Helier in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Glencore International PLC, St. Helier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. 65,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,631. Glencore International PLC, St. Helier has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $71,835.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.12.

About Glencore International PLC, St. Helier

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of commodities worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

