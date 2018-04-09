Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,462,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,849,000 after acquiring an additional 320,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,658,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,906,000 after acquiring an additional 109,248 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,101,000 after acquiring an additional 787,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,110,000 after acquiring an additional 40,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,871 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $265,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Desonier sold 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,668. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $43.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $5,809.30, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/glenmede-trust-co-na-grows-stake-in-leggett-platt-inc-leg-updated-updated.html.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.