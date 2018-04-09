Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $3.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $119.50 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $106.65 and a 52-week high of $131.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.5188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

