Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305,819 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 1.69% of TRI Pointe Group worth $45,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 140.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,557.00, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.66%. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPH. ValuEngine upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

