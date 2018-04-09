Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $42.82 Million Stake in American Axle (AXL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of American Axle (NYSE:AXL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,514,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 2.26% of American Axle worth $42,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 1,415.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 13.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter.

In other American Axle news, insider Alberto L. Satine sold 25,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $380,488.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Thanopoulos sold 171,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $2,656,465.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,722.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,985. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Axle in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded American Axle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Axle in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised American Axle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.34 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of AXL traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $16.00. 2,533,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,758.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. American Axle has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $20.27.

American Axle (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. American Axle had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 5.38%. American Axle’s revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that American Axle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

