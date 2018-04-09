Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (ENLK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of EnLink Midstream Partners worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 317,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,780,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,607,000 after acquiring an additional 171,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut EnLink Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

ENLK stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,599.30, a PE ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 2.13. EnLink Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.51%. analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (ENLK)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/glenmede-trust-co-na-sells-5288-shares-of-enlink-midstream-partners-lp-enlk-updated-updated.html.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners LP provides integrated midstream services across natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL commodities. It focuses on gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine services and marketing, to producers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil and condensate.

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.