Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $148.49 Million Stake in 3M (MMM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 0.6% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.11% of 3M worth $148,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $3,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $212.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126,394.88, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. 3M has a 52-week low of $188.62 and a 52-week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.22.

In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total value of $8,849,169.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares in the company, valued at $63,757,665.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total transaction of $419,846.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $148.49 Million Stake in 3M (MMM)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/glenmede-trust-co-na-sells-5304-shares-of-3m-mmm-updated.html.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.