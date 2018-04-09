Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Takes $269,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,775,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,718,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,863,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,003,758,000 after purchasing an additional 764,115 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 94,448.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 572,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 572,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,925,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,160,193,000 after purchasing an additional 554,990 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 822,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $796,497,000 after purchasing an additional 457,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,346.44 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS boosted their price objective on Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,494.78.

AMZN opened at $1,405.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680,281.69, a PE ratio of 308.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $884.49 and a 12 month high of $1,617.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total value of $788,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,778,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total value of $795,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,553,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

