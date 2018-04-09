Global Currency Reserve (GCR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,046.00

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $3.22 million and $4,046.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00196825 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000558 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00060200 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000785 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve (CRYPTO:GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 103,986,310 coins. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is www.globalcurrencycoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide.

According to CryptoCompare, “GCR is the the first home-based business opportunity with its own cryptocurrency and immediate opportunities for wealth-building and personal success. Global Coin Reserve created their very own cryptocurrency called “GCR Coins”. GCR coins are no different then other cyyptocurrencies like litecoin, namecoin and feathercoin, the only difference is that GCR coins are not as widely used as the rest or not used at all. Global Coin Reserve is a Multi-Level Marketing Company – similar to a pyramid scheme. “

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

