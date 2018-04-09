Global Payments (GPN) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Payments earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.0675699072407 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.25. 569,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,510. The firm has a market cap of $17,316.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $76.47 and a twelve month high of $118.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.39 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Global Payments from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Global Payments from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,900 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $697,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,620.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,237. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

