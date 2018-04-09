GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $113.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 14% against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $107,351.00 and approximately $113.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,755.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.42 or 0.05912330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.93 or 0.09499450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.01712120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.02485650 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00201171 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00610386 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.02632570 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 14,077,324 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is www.globalboost.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

