Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Glu Mobile earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9535554012753 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of GLUU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 352,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $510.55, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.51 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $5.00 price objective on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

In related news, VP Gordon S. Lee sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $27,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

