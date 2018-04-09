GMP Securities Boosts Cabot Energy (LON:CAB) Price Target to GBX 10

Cabot Energy (LON:CAB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at GMP Securities from GBX 8 ($0.11) to GBX 10 ($0.14) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. GMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s current price.

Cabot Energy stock remained flat at $GBX 4.30 ($0.06) on Wednesday. 39,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,040. Cabot Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 3.38 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 6 ($0.08).

In other news, insider Nicholas Talbot Morgan bought 111,029 shares of Cabot Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,551.45 ($7,846.57).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/gmp-securities-raises-cabot-energy-cab-price-target-to-gbx-10-updated-updated-updated.html.

Cabot Energy Company Profile

Cabot Energy Plc, formerly Northern Petroleum Plc, is an oil and gas exploration, and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, appraisal, development and production of oil and gas assets. Its geographical segments are Canada, Italy, French Guiana, the United Kingdom and others, including Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.