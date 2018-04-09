GoByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.81 Million (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. GoByte has a market cap of $6.81 million and $51,584.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $5.68 or 0.00084280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CoinsMarkets and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002885 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009801 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000321 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007524 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 2,024,395 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,408 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte is an ASIC resistant PoW cryptocurrency using the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. “

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinsMarkets. It is not currently possible to purchase GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

