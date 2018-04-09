Gogo Inflight Internet (GOGO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo Inflight Internet in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

GOGO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. 900,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Gogo Inflight Internet has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Gogo Inflight Internet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inflight Internet will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $932,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Billings Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gogo Inflight Internet by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after acquiring an additional 432,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gogo Inflight Internet in the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Gogo Inflight Internet by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 174,084 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its position in Gogo Inflight Internet by 1,198.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 115,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 125,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gogo Inflight Internet in the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo Inflight Internet

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

