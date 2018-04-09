GoldBlocks (CRYPTO:GB) One Day Volume Tops $2,668.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $503,709.00 and $2,668.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.44 or 0.04416950 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001239 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014058 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007698 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017145 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012942 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,501,598 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldBlocks is a gold based PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that is based on the idea of portable wealth. “

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

