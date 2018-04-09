Desjardins Cuts Golden Star Resources (GSC) Price Target to C$1.40

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research report released on Monday, April 2nd. Desjardins also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating and issued a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.36.

Golden Star Resources stock remained flat at $C$0.74 during midday trading on Monday. 954,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,898. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$1.17.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$103.95 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 1,299.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/golden-star-resources-gsc-given-new-c1-40-price-target-at-desjardins-updated.html.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.