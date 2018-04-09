Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,789 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Landstar System worth $23,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,781,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Landstar System by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 246,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,708,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $105.30 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4,421.65, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Landstar System declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback 1,960,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

