Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 590,122 Shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590,122 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.47% of Gibraltar Industries worth $25,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,567,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $34.00 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,079.53, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $258.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

