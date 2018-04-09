Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $24.12 Million Position in FibroGen (FGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 154,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of FibroGen worth $24,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in FibroGen by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FibroGen by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FibroGen by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in FibroGen by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised FibroGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,711.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.70.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The company had revenue of $42.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $900,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,981,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,036,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,807,005.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,950,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,527,564.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,028 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

