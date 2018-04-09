Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,590 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Valley National Bancorp worth $25,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 691,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 303,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 449,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4,009.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $199.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Baum purchased 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $43,599.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,792.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

