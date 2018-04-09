Samuel Adams (SAM) Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samuel Adams (NYSE:SAM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of Samuel Adams worth $23,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Samuel Adams by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Samuel Adams by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samuel Adams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Samuel Adams by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samuel Adams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin F. Roper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $1,920,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of Samuel Adams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,249 shares of company stock worth $13,738,941. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAM stock opened at $203.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,403.47, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. Samuel Adams has a 1-year low of $128.70 and a 1-year high of $208.75.

Samuel Adams (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.46 million. Samuel Adams had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Samuel Adams will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Samuel Adams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Samuel Adams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Samuel Adams in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Samuel Adams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Samuel Adams from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Samuel Adams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/goldman-sachs-group-inc-purchases-1385-shares-of-boston-beer-company-inc-sam-updated-updated.html.

Samuel Adams Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Samuel Adams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samuel Adams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.