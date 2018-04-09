Goldman Sachs Trims Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Target Price to GBX 835

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs from GBX 890 ($12.58) to GBX 835 ($11.80) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price points to a potential downside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

SHB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Shaftesbury to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($16.25) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 925 ($13.07) to GBX 965 ($13.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($15.19) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 970 ($13.71) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,019 ($14.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaftesbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,002.80 ($14.17).

SHB traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 984.50 ($13.92). 239,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,936. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 894.50 ($12.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,055 ($14.91).

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Richard Akers acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 949 ($13.41) per share, with a total value of £28,470 ($40,240.28).

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury PLC is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. It focuses on retails, restaurants, cafes and leisure. It has approximately 590 shops, restaurants, cafes and bars. Its upper floors consist of over 406,000 square feet of office space and over 560 apartments.

