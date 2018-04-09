B&M European Value (BME) Price Target Raised to GBX 485

B&M European Value (LON:BME) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Goldman Sachs from GBX 470 ($6.64) to GBX 485 ($6.86) in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.71) price target on shares of B&M European Value in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.86) price objective on shares of B&M European Value in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.36) price objective on shares of B&M European Value in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.64) price objective on shares of B&M European Value in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 440.33 ($6.22).

Shares of LON BME traded down GBX 7.10 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 388.90 ($5.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. B&M European Value has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295.04 ($4.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 436.20 ($6.17).

In other B&M European Value news, Director Ross Wilmot acquired 50,000 shares of B&M European Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £350 ($494.70). In the last three months, insiders purchased 69,500 shares of company stock worth $49,220.

B&M European Value Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as home furnishings and adornments, electricals, toys, clothing and footwear products, household goods, toiletries, foods, confectioneries, soft drinks, alcohol, Halloween and Christmas goods, giftware, stationery and crafts, pet care products, DIY and decorating products, and travel accessories, as well as gardening, outdoor, and leisure products.

