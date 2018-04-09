Vedanta Resources (VED) PT Raised to GBX 950 at Goldman Sachs

Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs from GBX 940 ($13.29) to GBX 950 ($13.43) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s current price.

VED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Vedanta Resources from GBX 750 ($10.60) to GBX 780 ($11.02) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($16.40) target price on shares of Vedanta Resources in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 870 ($12.30).

Vedanta Resources stock traded down GBX 16.40 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 689.20 ($9.74). 665,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,396. Vedanta Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 558.50 ($7.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 981.80 ($13.88).

Vedanta Resources Company Profile

Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas.

