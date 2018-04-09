Goldman Sachs Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RSA Insurance Group (RSA)

Goldman Sachs reiterated their buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 715 ($10.04) target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 678 ($9.52) to GBX 669 ($9.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 725 ($10.18) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 740 ($10.39) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 620 ($8.70) to GBX 640 ($8.98) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RSA Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 674.08 ($9.46).

RSA stock opened at GBX 653 ($9.17) on Friday. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 568.50 ($7.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 672.50 ($9.44).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported GBX 43.50 ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 37.90 ($0.53) by GBX 5.60 ($0.08). The company had revenue of GBX 759.90 billion for the quarter. RSA Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 3.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a GBX 13 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $6.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.03%.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

