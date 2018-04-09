Goldman Sachs set a CHF 108 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Barclays set a CHF 94.30 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 108 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. UBS set a CHF 88 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale set a CHF 106 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 98.25.

Shares of VTX:SREN opened at CHF 97.12 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 108 Price Target” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/goldman-sachs-reiterates-chf-108-price-target-for-swiss-re-sren-updated.html.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.