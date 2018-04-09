Golos (GOLOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.99 Million

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Golos has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $7,972.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golos coin can now be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Over the last week, Golos has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005430 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About Golos

Golos (CRYPTO:GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 124,518,891 coins. The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain. The official website for Golos is golos.io. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain-based social network for Russian-speaking people. It is a spin-off from the Steemit system. Steem owns 10% of the Golos. “

Golos Coin Trading

Golos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

