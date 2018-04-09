GoPro (GPRO) Lowered to Hold at Vetr

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPRO. Longbow Research lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.16 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase set a $9.00 price target on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GoPro to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of GPRO opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.20. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.19 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $62,850.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,562.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon S. Zezima sold 14,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $83,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in GoPro by 958.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 31,952 shares during the period. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

