Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 103,430 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,430 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 254,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 77,845 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $6,011,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,338 shares in the company, valued at $43,979,605.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $829,662.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,780 shares of company stock worth $8,029,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $135.44 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $86.82 and a 1 year high of $148.71. The firm has a market cap of $7,212.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.33 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Northcoast Research set a $162.00 price target on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products worldwide. It offers AIDC products, including mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems; related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables; and software utilities and applications.

