Ball Co. (BLL) Position Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 177.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ball worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ball by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ball by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,228 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $88,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,283,696.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover sold 2,200 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $89,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,594 shares in the company, valued at $7,921,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,983. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $39.26 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13,758.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

