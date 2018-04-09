Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $643,000 Position in Cardtronics, Inc. (CATM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cardtronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the third quarter worth $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the third quarter worth $180,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the third quarter worth $255,000.

In other Cardtronics news, EVP Joseph Bradley Nolan purchased 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $149,766.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,417,857.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 390,825 shares of company stock worth $9,076,663. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $21.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.03, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Cardtronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $45.32.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.23 million. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cardtronics, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo upgraded Cardtronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on Cardtronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

