GrandCoin Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:GDC)

GrandCoin (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One GrandCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GrandCoin has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. GrandCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $360.00 worth of GrandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.01710290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007878 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016457 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001188 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00020342 BTC.

GrandCoin Coin Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. GrandCoin’s official website is grandcoin.info. GrandCoin’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool.

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

GrandCoin Coin Trading

GrandCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase GrandCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GrandCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GrandCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for GrandCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.