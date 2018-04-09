GrandCoin (GDC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $158.00

GrandCoin (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. GrandCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $158.00 worth of GrandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GrandCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, GrandCoin has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.71 or 0.01706040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004486 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016226 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001166 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021103 BTC.

GrandCoin Coin Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. GrandCoin’s official website is grandcoin.info. GrandCoin’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool.

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

GrandCoin Coin Trading

GrandCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy GrandCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GrandCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GrandCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for GrandCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.