Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) to post sales of $22.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.81 million and the lowest is $21.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $22.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.70 million to $113.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $128.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $150.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 37.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc is focused primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The Company formed to continue and expand the commercial real estate lending business. The Company is a long-term, fundamental value-oriented investor.

