Gratus Capital LLC Has $8.76 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 750.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded United Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $122.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98,180.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

