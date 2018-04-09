Great Portland Estates (GPOR) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has GBX 700 ($9.83) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 660 ($9.26).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPOR. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 660 ($9.26) to GBX 670 ($9.40) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($8.70) to GBX 660 ($9.26) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 675 ($9.48) to GBX 665 ($9.33) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 657.38 ($9.23).

Shares of GPOR opened at GBX 694.40 ($9.75) on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 582 ($8.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 702 ($9.85).

About Great Portland Estates

Great Portland Estates plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It develops freehold and leasehold, residential, retail, and office properties in London. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code and would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes approximately 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders.

