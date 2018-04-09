Gree (GREZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gree (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

GREZF opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Gree has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $6.42.

Gree Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in mobile games, media, advertising, and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through App Store and Google Play; and browser-based games, as well as engages in IT businesses, including services and media.

