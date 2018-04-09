Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Green Plains worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Green Plains by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 44,833 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 58,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Metzler sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $400,007.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $134,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,374.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPRE opened at $16.43 on Monday. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.29, a PE ratio of -19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Green Plains had a net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $920.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Green Plains’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

